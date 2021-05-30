Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 151,316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 41,747 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

