$0.57 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $14,905,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $4,259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 111,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.