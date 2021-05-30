Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Unifi posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.96 and a beta of 0.83. Unifi has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.