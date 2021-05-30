Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

