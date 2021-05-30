Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTAC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

BATS:TTAC opened at $52.16 on Friday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12.

