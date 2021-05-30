Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $95,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.39. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

