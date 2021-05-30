Analyzing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -20.77% -54.79% -14.11%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ontrak 0 2 3 0 2.60

Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus price target of $16.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.74%. Ontrak has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.22%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Ontrak.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 3.12 -$29.66 million N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 6.50 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -23.55

Ontrak has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ontrak beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services. The company operates approximately 128 treatment centers. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

