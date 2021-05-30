Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 4.1%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. Approximately 6,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 619,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

