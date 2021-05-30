Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.12. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $779.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

