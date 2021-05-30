Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.12. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 7 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $779.17 million and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
