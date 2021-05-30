First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the April 29th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $44.49 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53.

