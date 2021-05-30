Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 63.0% in May

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BREZ opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

