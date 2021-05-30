Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Increases By 55.9%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CALT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

