Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $155.48 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $166.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

