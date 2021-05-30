Reviewing AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Office Properties Income Trust $587.92 million 2.40 $6.68 million $5.39 5.42 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Office Properties Income Trust and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Office Properties Income Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Office Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Office Properties Income Trust.

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Office Properties Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Office Properties Income Trust and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Office Properties Income Trust 5.78% 2.06% 0.85% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats AFC Gamma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.