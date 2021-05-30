Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.