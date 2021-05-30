Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

