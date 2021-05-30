Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

