UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.