PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.12.

PTR stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

