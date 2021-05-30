Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

