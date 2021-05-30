15,812 Shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.86 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

