Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $205,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

