12,050 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.13.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

