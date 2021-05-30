Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,660 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE POR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

