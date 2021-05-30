Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,250 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 114.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $249.75 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $188.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

