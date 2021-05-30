Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 105,130 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

