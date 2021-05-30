Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $189.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.33 and a 12 month high of $210.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

