Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company.

Vimeo stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

