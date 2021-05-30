Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

