Morgan Stanley Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $46.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.43.

NSA stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

