Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 370.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xerox worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xerox by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 339.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,313 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,092.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 919.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $23.45 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

