Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,560 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPFH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

BPFH opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

