National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NPK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $713.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

