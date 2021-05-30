Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $2.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.06 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

