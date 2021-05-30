The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,267 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

