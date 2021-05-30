Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after acquiring an additional 778,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

