Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,399.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.