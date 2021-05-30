Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 725 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $84.76 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.