At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $3,224,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

