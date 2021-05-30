Comerica Bank Invests $210,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $57.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

