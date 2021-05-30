iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iStar were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iStar by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iStar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of iStar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

