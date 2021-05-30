First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the April 29th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

