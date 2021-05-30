Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $50.83 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

