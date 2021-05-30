Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 82,500 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PLBY Group alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $45.57 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.