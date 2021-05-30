Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) VP Gina A. Beredo Sells 9,293 Shares

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.65.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

