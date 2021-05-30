Mariana Garavaglia Sells 21,512 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,780.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

PTON stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 177.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

