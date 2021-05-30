Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MKTAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MKTAY opened at $47.62 on Friday. Makita has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

