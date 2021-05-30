GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 161.5% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRCLF opened at $3.93 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

