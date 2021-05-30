MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. MakeMyTrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.