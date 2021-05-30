1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.29.

ONEM stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

